Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Devastated by her husband's death due to COVID-19, a woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a hospital in Indore on Saturday.

The woman identified as Khushboo jumped from the ninth floor of Shalby Hospital, where her husband Rahul was undergoing treatment after getting infected with COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, Devi Dayal Baghel, Sub Inspector, Tukoganj Police Station said, "The name of the woman was Khusboo and her husband's name was Rahul. Khushboo reached the hospital this evening. She could not bear the shock of the news of Rahul's death. Khushboo jumped from the ninth floor of the hospital and died on the spot. The hospital reported the matter to the police."

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

