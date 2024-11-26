New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Patole met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Ravindra Chavan from Nanded in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Earlier on November 24, as per results by Election Commission of India, Congress had won the Lok Sabha Constituencies of Nanded in Maharashtra and Wayanad in Kerala.

In Maharashtra, Congress won the Nanded Lok Sabha by-poll. But, surprisingly the party lost all the six assembly segments in the Nanded Lok Sabha seat to the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Ravindra Chavan of Congress trounced BJP's Santukrao Hambarde by 1,457 votes after a recount.

Congress's Ravindra Chavan competed with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Santukrao Marotrao Hambarde.

In Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was making her electoral debut registered a massive victory in Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

According to the Election Commission, Priyanka Gandhi won the Wayanad bypoll by 4,10,931 votes by defeating BJP's Navya Haridas and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. She won 6,22,338 votes against Navya Haridas' 1,09,939.

Following this win, Priyanka Gandhi would join her mother, Sonia Gandhi, a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan and brother Rahul Gandhi, who represents the Rae Bareli constituency in the Lok Sabha.

"I thank the people of Wayanad for giving me the honour to represent them. It's a testament to the fact that my brother worked hard there, their love for him and their trust in me. I feel it's a great honour and I will respect it fully," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

Among the assembly polls held, BJP and it's allies had won maximum seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had won all the six seats in West Bengal.

The by-polls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states. (ANI)

