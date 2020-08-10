Indore, August 10: Madhya Pradesh Police's cyber cell has busted a gang allegedly involved in luring young women under the pretext of offering them roles in web series and forcing them to act in porn films, a senior officer said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police, Indore unit of Cyber Cell, Jitendra Singh told reporters that the prime accused Brajendra Singh Gurjar alias Sonu (30) was nabbed near Khajrana intersection on a tip-off.

He said Gurjar, who hails from Bhind district, headed the inter-state gang which used to sell pornographic movies to certain web sites and on mobile apps.

"So far we have received complaints from four women that members of this gang made them act as actresses in soft porn films by convincing them that they are making web series for some big OTT platforms. Later these women came to know that their movies had been uploaded on porn sites," the SP said.

He said some members of the gang are based in Mumbai. While two accused have already been arrested in Indore, another member has been lodged in a local jail in connection with a flesh trade case and was detained on Monday by the cyber cell. A local court has remanded Gurjar in the custody of the cyber police till August 13. Further investigation is underway.

