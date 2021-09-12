Bhopal, Sep 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,341 on Sunday with the addition of 14 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,517, an official said.

Also Read | Saline Gargle RT-PCR Method Should Be Implemented in Rural and Tribal Areas for Faster, Citizen-Friendly COVID-19 Testing, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The recovery count stood at 7,81,686, leaving the state with 138 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Live-In Partner And Three Others Booked.

With 65,193 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests across the state went up to 1,73,94,193, the official added.

An official release said that 5,16,28,132 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 1,64,867 on Sunday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,341, new cases 14, death toll 10,517 (no change), recoveries 7,81,686, active cases 138, number of tests so far 1,73,94,193.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)