Bhopal, Nov 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 1,645 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,01,597, health officials said.

The death toll increased by 15 to touch 3,224 after three people died in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Sagar, one each in Gwalior, Khargone, Ratlam, Hoshangabad, Vidisha, Khandwa, Chhatarpur and Sidhi districts.

1,152 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,83,696.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 556, Bhopal 313, Gwalior 95 and Jabalpur 85. The cases in Indore rose to 40,522, including 749 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 30,977 with 513 fatalities. Gwalior and Jabalpur have recorded 14,382 and 14,055 cases respectively," the officials said.

Indore, MP's worst virus-hit district, now has 4,268 active cases, while the figures for Bhopal and Gwalior are 2,656 and 890, respectively. Jabalpur has 739 active cases.

"With 31,400 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests rose to around 36.60 lakh," an official said.

Since Monday, 52 employees of the Madhya Pradesh High Court have tested positive for coronavirus, said Anil Dongre, coronavirus testing in-charge of the health department.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,01,597, new cases 1,645, deaths 3,224, recovered 1,83,696, active cases 14,677, number of people tested so far 36,60,907.

