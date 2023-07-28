New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI) The opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has decided to send a delegation of 20 Members of Parliament from 16 parties to have an "on-the-spot assessment" of the ground situation in Manipur.

Congress MP Dr Naseer Hussain told media persons here that opposition’s decision to send MPs delegation to Manipur is aimed at sending a message to the affected people of the state "that there is concern about their plight" and the opposition MPs have come to meet them.

Dr Hussain said the delegation has also sought time from the Manipur Governor and will be meeting her on Sunday morning.

The twenty member MPs delegation having MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh, Sushmita Dev, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Sandosh Kumar, AA Rahim, Prof Manoj Kumar Jha, Javed Ali Khan, Mahua Maji, PP Mohammed Faizal, Aneel Prasad Hegde, ET Mohammed Basheer, NK Premachandran, Sushil Gupta, Arvind Sawant, D Ravikumar, Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan, Jayant Singh and Phulo Devi Netam.

Opposition members have protested in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament over their demand for a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They have been pressing for discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha. Speaker Om Birla has admitted the no-confidence motion against the government moved by opposition members in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

