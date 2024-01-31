Mangaluru, Jan 31 (PTI) The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been certified with AS9100:D standard prepared by International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) to assure customer satisfaction in aviation, space, and defence organisations under the scope of 'production, storage, testing and distribution of aviation turbine fuel.'

MRPL is India's first refinery to get this new aerospace standard. The aerospace industry demands the utmost precision, reliability, and safety in its supply chain. As a certified organisation, MRPL is now well-positioned to serve as a trusted partner to aerospace companies within India and globally, a release from the MRPL said on Wednesday.

The standard ensures the interaction and configuration of various processes, from sourcing raw materials to the final product certification.

The certification process involves a stage audit of the entire life cycle of ATF, involving production criticalities like the addition of qualified additives and catalysts, standardisation of production processes, transfer through a dedicated pipeline network, ensuring fuel devoid of foreign object detection (FOD) in storage tanks, followed by certification and distribution to customers.

MRPL's newly acquired certification is expected to give it leverage to expand its presence in the aerospace sector, the release said.

