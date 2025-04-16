Baripada (Odisha), Apr 16 (PTI) Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday said the MSME sector should be accorded high priority, as it has a huge potential to address unemployment issues in the country.

Manjhi said this while addressing the ‘PM Vishwakarma – National SC-ST Hub Conclave' here at the district headquarters of Mayurbhanj.

“Big industries might give employment to 25 per cent of the workforce, but the remaining 75 per cent depend on the MSME sector,” the Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises said.

The MSME sector provides employment to the poor, the less educated and even illiterate people, he said.

“I express my sincere gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, whose guidance has brought me here to Odisha, her region, with the purpose of promoting MSMEs. Our PM Narendra Modi envisions India becoming a developed nation, and by the year 2027-28, it will become the world's third-largest economy,” the minister said.

Manjhi also said that the MSME sector in Odisha is progressing well.

“This sector in Odisha will continue to grow and contribute to PM Modi's vision of a developed India,” he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also highlighted the achievements of the PM Vishwakarma and National SC-ST Hub schemes, and how the people of the state have benefited from the support of the ministry and its initiatives.

"PM Vishwakarma is playing a key role in the life of the middle class. The MSME ministry has accorded special focus to Odisha and organised the conclave here," he said.

Launched on September 17, 2023, the PM Vishwakarma Scheme supports traditional artisans and craftspeople with skill development, financial aid and toolkits. The National SC-ST Hub, launched in October 2016, empowers SC/ST entrepreneurs through capacity building, market linkages and access to technology and credit.

The MSME sector, comprising over 6.25 crore enterprises and employing 26.7 crore people, plays a crucial role in India's economic development, contributing nearly 30 per cent to the GDP and over 45 per cent to exports, an official said.

