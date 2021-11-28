Pune, Nov 28 (PTI) The stir-hit Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Sunday suspended 93 staffers, taking the total number of employees who have faced this action so far to 6,497, while the services of 1,525 daily wage workers were terminated.

Also Read | Punjab Police Constable Result 2021 Released, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates Online at punjabpolice.gov.in.

An MSRTC spokesperson said operations resumed at 50 out of 250 bus depots in the state, comprising 20 depots in Mumbai, 22 in Pune, three each in Aurangabad and Nashik and two in Nagpur.

Also Read | Tiger Mauls Man to Death in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

He added that, as on Sunday evening, not a single depot out of the 33 located in Amravati division of the undertaking was functional.

Staffers of the loss-making MSRTC have been agitating since October 28 demanding merger with the state government, which will give them higher salaries and greater job security.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)