Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that 'Mukhya Mantri Jan-Seva Abhiyan' is a campaign to alter the lives of people. His aim is that citizens should not be made to keep going back and forth in government offices for their work. They should get cent percent benefits of government schemes in the camps organised at the Panchayat level.

CM Chouhan made the remark while interacting informally with the villagers at the camp of 'Mukhya Mantri Jan-Seva Abhiyan' in Jait village of Sehore district on Thursday.

During this, Chouhan called applicants of all the applications received in the camp on stage, resolved their problems and directed to benefit the eligible persons by including them in the schemes.

Chouhan further said that public representatives along with officials should work to change the lives of the people. He said that along with development work, everyone should work together for the benefit of beneficiary oriented schemes and bring a change in the lives of the people.

Chouhan said that all panchayats should organise programmes by fixing a date of their Pride day. He inquired about the fulfilment of the resolutions taken on Jait's Pride day. Chouhan directed to benefit the youth in employment schemes, including Udyam Kranti, make payment of paddy procurement to the farmers, conduct survey of availability of electricity and install poles and provide benefits of Sambal and other social security schemes. He told the villagers that an irrigation scheme worth Rs 102 crore was approved in 24 villages.

Paying special attention to the applications of the children, Chouhan directed the Collector to develop a sports ground in the village and organise sports competitions in November and December.

Chouhan discussed with the villagers in the camp and also learned the ground status of the implementation of the schemes. He received information about the Namantaran (transfer) and Batwara (partition) from an applicant.

Jait residents placed the demand before the CM for installation of the mobile tower. When government land was not available, Munni Bai, a resident of the village, talked about giving her private land for setting up a mobile tower. All the villagers, including CM Chouhan were overwhelmed by this kindness of Munni Bai.

Besides, CM Chouhan was quite satisfied when he saw the Didis of Self-Help Groups doing other business besides Custom Hiring Centre and Tailoring Centre at home village Jait. The Chief Minister listened to the success stories of these women from the Jan Seva Manch itself. The Chief Minister presented a tractor to the Custom Hiring Centre run by Ganga Self-Help Group. (ANI)

