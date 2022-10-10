New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Congress on Monday condoled Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise, and said his passing away was an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Yadav's unparalleled contribution to Indian politics as defence minister and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh will always be remembered.

"My deepest condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and all other loved ones," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum.

"His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min, & in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President," Ramesh said in a tweet.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, "The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the patron of Samajwadi Party, former Defense Minister of the country and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is an irreparable loss to Indian politics."

Senior Congress leader and party's presidential polls contender Shashi Tharoor offered condolences to Akhilesh Yadav on the passing away of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"I had met the former DefenceMinister at the @UN & subsequently exchanged thoughts with him at the LokSabha. A political giant has passed. A great loss to all Indians. OM Shanti," Tharoor tweeted.

The Samajwadi Party founder died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness.

"Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

The 82-year-old was admitted to a hospital in August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2.

Born on November 22, 1939 into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav spawned the state's most prominent political clan.

He was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

