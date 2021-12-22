Nicobar Islands (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], December 22 (ANI): A multi-domain tri-service exercise is currently in progress at the strategically important Nicobar group of islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

As part of the exercise, troops of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force were mobilised for amphibious landing, in close coordination with the para drop of airborne troops.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Kills 7-Year-Old Girl for Resisting Rape Bid in Panipat, Arrested.

The rapid response capability of Shatrujeet Brigade has been validated wherein the paratroopers who had moved from mainland executed airborne drop in an island territory of Andamans in a realistic tactical setting under the overall command and control of Andaman and Nicobar Command, the only joint services operational command of the defence forces of India.

Lt Gen Ajai Singh, Commander-in-Chief Andaman Nicobar Command witnessed the Airborne Exercise and complimented the paratroopers for their battle readiness. (ANI)

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Canada Returnee Tests Positive for New COVID-19 Variant in Faridabad, Says Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)