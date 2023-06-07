New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday inspected the site of a multi-level stack car parking being developed by the civic body at Nigambodh Ghat and directed officials to complete the work in two months.

Stack parking with a capacity of 95 cars is being developed in addition to the existing parking facility at Nigambodh Ghat, her office said in a statement.

During the inspection, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi briefed the mayor about the project's work plan, construction and the facilities being developed on the premises.

She directed officials to ensure that the work of stack parking is completed within two months. "The AAP-led MCD is committed to completing the project within the specified timeframe," Oberoi said.

This parking project will provide relief to people coming to Nigambodh Ghat to take part in the last rites of family members or others, the mayor said.

The MCD is developing this parking project on a 3,496 square metre plot.

Three blocks have been constructed. Block one with a capacity of 34 cars and block two with a capacity of 17 cars are nearing completion. The work on block three, which can have 44 cars, is expected to be completed by July 31, the statement said.

Construction of toilets, control rooms and installation of pumps on the parking premises is being carried out at a rapid pace, it said.

