Ludhiana, Mar 8 (PTI) A worker died after a multi-storey building of a textile factory collapsed in the Focal Point area here late Saturday evening, officials said.

The six workers trapped under the debris were brought out by the NDRF teams. While one of them was found dead, the condition of three others is critical, they said.

The deceased worker is yet to be identified, they said.

The rescue operation is still underway to see if anyone is still trapped under the debris, they said.

According to the officials, one worker was earlier rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, they said.

The incident occurred in the Focal Point Phase-8 area on Saturday evening.

According to an eye witness, a loud sound was heard before the building caved in.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force and other teams of police, fire brigade and factories departments, the Municipal Corporation were undertaking the rescue operation.

Initially, seven workers were trapped under the debris.

Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal are personally overseeing the rescue efforts at the site.

They emphasised that the top priority is to rescue the trapped workers.

The deputy commissioner stated that the health department has been instructed to deploy medical teams and ambulances at the site until the operation is complete.

The municipal corporation and fire safety department have also been directed to depute their additional staff there round-the-clock.

