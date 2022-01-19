New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Biennial multilateral exercise Milan's 2022 edition is expected to be the largest one with likely participation of navies of 45-plus countries, the Indian Navy said on Wednesday.

Final planning conference for Milan 2022 was held on Wednesday at New Delhi in hybrid format -- participants attending virtually as well as physically -- said the Indian Navy on Twitter.

Also Read | 5G Internet Scare: Air India Cancels 8 US Flights; DGCA Working to Overcome Situation.

Milan's 2022 edition is scheduled to be held at Visakhapatnam from February 25 to March 4, the Navy mentioned.

Theme of Milan's 2022 edition would be 'Camaraderie-Cohesion-Collaboration', it noted.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to Jointly Contest 403 Seats with Apna Dal, Nishad Party.

Milan is a biennial multilateral event hosted by the Indian Navy since 1995.

"This 2022 edition of Milan is expected to be the largest with likely participation of more than 45 countries," it mentioned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)