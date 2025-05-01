Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Mumba Devi temple in Mumbai (Maharashtra) was decorated with over 12,000 mangoes on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 30.

Speaking about the tradition, temple priest Sandeep Bhatt said, "Like every year, this year too, the temple has been decorated with the season's fruit, mango. It is believed that the fruit of any good deed done on Akshaya Tritiya is the greatest today."

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

Celebrated on April 30 this year, Akshaya Tritiya is considered highly auspicious for starting new businesses, making investments, and purchasing gold and real estate.

The festival is marked by prayer, alms-giving, and spiritual practices.

The word 'Akshaya' means 'never diminishing'. It is said that things that start on this day expand forever with fewer obstacles in their way, and that doing good deeds on this day will bring eternal success and fortune.

The occasion is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh. According to the Gregorian calendar, this day typically falls in April or May. It is on this day that both the sun and the moon are said to be at their planetary best alignment.

According to Hindu scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya also marks the start of the Kalyug and the end of the Dwapar Yug. (ANI)

