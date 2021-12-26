Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Two persons were arrested in Mumbai for posing themselves as Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers and extorting money from people, including a Bhojpuri actor, police said on Sunday.

During the investigation, Mumbai's Amboli police found that a 28-year-old Bhojpuri actor died by suicide in the Jogeshwari area after the two accused tried to extort Rs 20 lakhs from her.

Also Read | Booster Dose in India: Gap Between 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Shot and Precaution Dose Likely to Be 9-12 Months, Say Official Sources.

Later, police registered a case under ADR and sections 306, 170, 420, 384, 388, 389, 506, 120B, and 34 of Indian Penal Code(IPC).

The two accused were identified as Suran and Pravesh, residents of Mumbai.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat, December 26, 2021 Highlights: Here are Key Takeaways From 84th Edition of PM Narendra Modi’s Radio Programme.

"The actor was present at the rave party when these two fake NCB officers demanded Rs 40 lakh from her and her friends. Later, they realised Rs 20 lakhs from her. It also came to light that Arif Ghazi, who attended the party with the actor, was behind it," police said.

"After the incident, the Bhojpuri actor got scared and committed suicide through hanging on Thursday," police added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)