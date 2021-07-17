Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with 58 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 11.54 lakh from Vile Parle in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, a Juhu police team raided a flat in Nehru Nagar and made the seizure, an official said.

Mohan Rathod (48), hailing from Telangana, and Maruti Janbabdhu (65), a resident of Vile Parle, were held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Senior Inspector Shashikant Mane of Juhu police station said.

