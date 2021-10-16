Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly throttling a teen to death in a running autorickshaw in Vakola in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Ganesh Gaulatkar (19), who was staying on the footpath of Kalanagar, had gone missing and his body was found under a flyover on Western Express Highway in Santacruz on October 4, an official said.

A probe by Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit VIII zeroed in on three people who had beaten him on October 3 during a scuffle, he said.

"Gaulatkar was taken in an autorickshaw and was killed after one of the accused pressed his leg against his throat and throttled him. His body was then dumped under the flyover. The three were held from DN Nagar and Santacruz on Friday," said the official. PI DC

