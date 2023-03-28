Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Nearly 4 lakh marriage registration certificates issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) since 2016 are now accessible through the DigiLocker mobile app, the Mumbai civic body said on Tuesday.

Marriage registration certificate is considered as an important personal document for married people as it is required for passports, visas and many other government papers.

The BMC said it started marriage registrations in 2010 and the online service for the same was made available to citizens from January 2016. As of today, 3,80,494 marriages have been registered with the corporation, said the BMC in a release.

These documents will be available on the DigiLocker mobile app, it said.

Several documents in DigiLocker have the same official and legal status as the original physical documents issued by various authorities.

“Henceforth, there will be no need to carry the hard copy of marriage registration certificate,” the release said, adding that it aims to reduce the burden on citizens and make it easier for them to easily access this important document.

