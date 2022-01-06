Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): As many as 60 employees of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) including bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, BEST PRO informed on Wednesday.

"60 employees of BEST including bus drivers test positive for COVID-19," BEST PRO said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 15,166 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 61,923 in the city, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

With this, the city's COVID-19 case tally jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, said the BMC in a bulletin. (ANI)

