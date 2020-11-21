Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) An octogenarian and his 31-year- old son died in a road accident in Vakola area of Mumbai on Saturday morning, police said.

The senior citizen was run over by a vehicle moments after he and his son fell following their two-wheeler hitting a stationary tempo, an official said.

"Ravi Mali and his father Shrimani (80), residents of Malad, were going to purchase flowers in Dadar when the incident took place on Western Express Highway. Their two- wheeler hit a tempo. The son sustained serious injuries when he fell, while his father was run over by a speeding car. Both were declared dead on arrival by doctors," he added.

The tempo driver has been booked and a probe has revealed he did not have a licence, the official added.

