Mumbai, July 17: An aide of fugitive gangster Fahim Machmach was held with a firearm and five bullets from Byculla by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Extortion Cell, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, who had come to harm a businessman in Dongri, was held on a tip off from Ghodapdeo Cross Road on July 14, and has been remanded in police custody till July 19, he said.

Machmach, with offences like murder and extortion against his name, is believed to be holed up in Pakistan.

