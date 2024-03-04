Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): In a crackdown on smuggling, Mumbai Airport Customs officials intercepted an Indian national arriving from Dubai and seized a cache of contraband, including gold jewellery, rhodium coins, and iPhones, according to an official statement.

The passenger was found to be carrying five pieces of 24 karat gold jewelry, three rhodium-plated coins, and cut pieces of wire collectively weighing 215.00 grams (net). Two iPhones (Pro 128 GB) were also recovered from the individual's possession.

"An Indian national travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and 24 karat gold jewellery (5), rhodium plated coins (3), cut pieces of wire collectively weighing 215.00 grams (net), and 2 iPhones (Pro 128 GB) were recovered," Mumbai Airport Customs said.

As per the officials, "gold jewellery was found concealed on the body of the passenger; while the gold-cut piece of wire was concealed in amul butter, hanky, and clothes. The iPhones, on the other hand, were concealed in a handbag," customs officials added.

Earlier, the Mumbai Customs Department said that they seized over 15.89 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 8.07 crore across thirteen different cases within three days, the Airport Commissionerate said in a statement.

"On 27 Feb-01 Mar, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 15.89 Kg Gold valued at Rs 8.07 Cr across 13 different cases," the Mumbai customs department said in a post on X.

The gold was discovered in various hiding spots, including, concealed clothes, on the body of the passengers, and corner piping of a check-in bag.

On February 18-24, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over eight kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 4 crore and five iPhones across eight different cases. The gold was concealed in the frame of the check-in bag, box of crockery, clothes worn, and handbag. (ANI)

