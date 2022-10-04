Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Mumbai Airport Customs on Monday seized 980 grams of Cocaine worth Rs 9.8 crores from a passenger who arrived by Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-610 from Addis Ababa, said customs.

The contraband was concealed in the undergarments, added the customs.

The passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)

