Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Mumbai's Powai Lake began overflowing on Tuesday evening amid heavy rains for the past couple of days, a civic official said.

Also Read | Adam Harry, India's First Trans Pilot, Now Works As Food Delivery Executive After DGCA Deems Him 'Unfit' To Fly Due to Hormone Therapy.

The lake has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres and started overflowing at 6:15 pm, he added.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Syed Riaz Ahmed, Khunti SDM, Sent to Jail for Sexually Harassing IIT Student.

"However, water from the lake is not potable and is used for industrial purposes. It had overflown on June 12 last year. When the lake is full, the water area is around 2.23 square kilometres, while the catchment area is 6.61 square kilometres," he said.

Located some 27 kilometres from the BMC headquarters, Powai lake was built in 1890 at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

Seven reservoirs, namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi supply 385 crore litres of water to the megapolis.

According to BMC officials, the stock in the seven reservoirs supplying water to the city is about 15 per cent at present, while it was over 18 per cent on July 5 last year.

Incidentally, the civic body had imposed a 10 per cent water cut last month due to insufficient stock caused by deficient rainfall.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)