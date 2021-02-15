Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Mumbai's Andheri East area for possession of over 100 kilograms of marijuana, worth Rs 20,80,000, the official said.

The Anti Narcotic Cell in a statement said that a case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has been filed against the accused named Salman Sattar Shaikh.

At first, 28 kg of marijuana was found from Salman. During the investigation, another 76 kgs ganja was recovered from the accused house in Andheri East. The Anti Narcotic Cell said that 104 kg of marijuana worth Rs 20,80,000 have been recovered from Salman Shaikh in total.

Further investigation is underway and more details awaited. (ANI)

