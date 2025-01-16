Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): In the wake of the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that this was failure of the state government and Mumbai was becoming capital of crime.

Pramod Tiwari said, "Actors have a great fan following and the Indian government gets a lot of money in the form of taxes from them. Mumbai is becoming a capital of crime. With the firing incident outside the house of actor Salman Khan and then this incident, attack on former MLA, it seems that no one is safe in Mumbai. The law-and-order situation there is in shambles. The CM also has the Home Ministry. This is a complete failure of BJP."

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defended his government saying that Mumbai was one of the safest cities.

"Mumbai is the safest place, and there is no doubt about it. Just based on one or two incidents, it won't be right to say that Mumbai is unsafe. At the same time, it is also correct that if any such kind of incident happens, we should take it seriously and act accordingly and keep Mumbai safe," Fadnavis said.

The shocking incident at the actor's residence, in the early hours of Thursday, has raised concerns about safety in Mumbai and has left the actor's fans and colleagues from the film fraternity deeply worried.

The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors.

In a statement, Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital said, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with an alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and is out of danger." (ANI)

