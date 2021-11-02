Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) The conductor of the BEST bus that rammed into a dumper from the rear in Dadar on October 27 has died, taking the toll in the accident to two, a civic official said on Tuesday.

Kashiram Dhuri (57) died in Sion Hospital on Monday night, while the driver of the ill-fated bus had succumbed to injuries on October 29, he said.

"Eight passengers were injured in the incident that took place at Khodadad Circle. While two have died, five, including two girls, have been discharged. Currently, only one person is still in hospital and his condition is stable," he said.

