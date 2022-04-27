Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Ahead of Monsoon this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has categorized 337 residential buildings in Mumbai as "dangerous" that are unfit for habitation.

Out of these 337 buildings, a total of 163 buildings are in the western suburbs, 104 are in the eastern suburbs, and 70 buildings are in the city, a civic body official said.

"Ahead of monsoon, BMC categorized 337 residential buildings in Mumbai as dangerous. Out of these buildings, 163 are in western suburbs, 104 are in the eastern suburbs, wherein 70 buildings are in the city," the official said.

The official also informed that if the BMC categorizes a building as dangerous or dilapidated, the civic body asks the residents to get it reconstructed or demolished entirely.

"There is a process of demolishing or redeveloping these buildings. If the house owners need us to hold out the repairs, then we achieve this through the use of our manpower and tools. After the restoration works are accomplished, the residents should pay the redevelopment prices to the BMC, whereas buying the Occupation Certificates, submitting redevelopment," the official said.

Further, the official informed that it is the responsibility of private owners to arrange alternate rehabilitation for the occupants of these buildings.

Every year, the BMC releases a list of dilapidated buildings and those which are not fit for habitation are categorized as C-1 structures. (ANI)

