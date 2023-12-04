Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Mumbai Police's crime branch has nabbed a 22-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the kidnapping of a Mumbai-based builder by a gang for a Rs 10 crore ransom last month, taking the number of persons arrested so far to six, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Mazhar Shakir alias Shanu Shah, was picked up from Dhar by officials of the Anti-Extortion Cell on Saturday, he said.

The builder was kidnapped from Mazgaon area of Mumbai on November 23 by a gang who bundled him up in a car and fled, the official said, adding that the kidnappers demanded Rs 10 crore for his safe release.

The victim was assaulted and kept confined in suburban Govandi from where he was rescued on November 25 by the police.

A case was registered at Byculla police station and an investigation was launched, leading to the arrest of five persons, including gangster Iliyas Bachkana.

The interrogation revealed that Shanu Shah had played an active role in the crime and a search was launched to trace him, the official said.

Shah's location was traced to Dhar and he was taken into custody by a team of Mumbai Police.

Further investigation is underway.

