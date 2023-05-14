New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Coastal Road, one of the most significant upcoming infrastructure projects of Mumbai, will be a part of deliberations in the upcoming G-20 2nd Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) Meet in Mumbai from May 23-25, said Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will highlight the disaster management measures taken for this project in front of the DRRWG delegates, the ministry added.

According to the ministry, the DRRWG's five key priorities are early warning, resilient infra, national response, building back better and nature-based solutions.

Last year in July, BMC confirmed the progress of its highly ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project (South) and said 58 per cent of the total work has been completed.

A total of 107 hectares out of the total 111 hectares of reclamation have been completed constituting 97 per cent of the project, informed BMC.

The entire Mumbai Coastal Road Project is targeted to be completed by November 2023.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its budget 2022-23 allocated Rs 3200 Crore for its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project.

The BMC had given the highest priority to the Mumbai Coastal Road project, even more than the Health budget amid the ongoing pandemic. As per BMC data, the Coastal road project got the highest share of Budget allocation by BMC for the year 2022-23 at 17 per cent followed by Health at 15 per cent, traffic and road at 12 per cent and bridges at 9 per cent, stormwater drains at 8 per cent and Goregaon-Mulund Link road at 7 per cent share of the total budget. (ANI)

