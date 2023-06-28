Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday met Opposition leader Ajit Pawar, who belongs to NCP, here and discussed the current political scenario including Congress' viewpoint on facing elections as an alliance partner.

After meeting Pawar at the latter's official residence, Chavan said they (Maha Vikas Aghadi) need to adjust to the "new scenario" and work on seat adjustments on a merit basis for upcoming elections.

He said a meeting of MVA constituents will be convened ahead of the monsoon session of the state legislature, which begins on July 17.

The MVA comprises Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress.

"I met Ajit Pawar to discuss the current political scenario," Chavan told reporters.

"All of us need to adjust to the new scenario and work on seat adjustments on a merit basis. I apprised him (Ajit Pawar) of meetings Congress held in recent days and gave feedback of the feeling in our party about facing the forthcoming elections," the former chief minister said.

Chavan said MVA constituents will discuss floor strategy for the monsoon session in a meeting and also preparations for Lok Sabha elections.

