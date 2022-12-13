Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) A 57-year-old policeman, who sustained 95 per cent burn injuries in a fire that erupted on the premises of a police station, died at a hospital here on Tuesday, an official said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Arvind Khot was critically injured when a blaze broke out in the store room of Kherwadi police station in Bandra on Monday afternoon, the official said.

The injured ASI was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital and later shifted to Masina Hospital in Byculla, where he was declared dead in the morning, he said.

Many police officials and a few people were present inside the ground-plus two-storey building of the police station when the fire erupted.

According to firefighters, the blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, office records, etc, but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

