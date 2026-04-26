Washington DC [US], April 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said he will address the press shortly after leaving the venue of the White House Correspondents' Dinner, following acquiescence to the Law Enforcement Officers' request to immediately evacuate the ballroom amid a shooting scare.

Trump said he complied with the instructions of law enforcement authorities to vacate the ballroom immediately, adding that First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and all Cabinet members are safe.

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In a post on Truth Social, he said, "Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Trump earlier lauded the work done by the DC Secret Service and law enforcement agencies for their swift response in handling the situation and apprehending the shooter at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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In a post on Truth Social, he said, "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we "LET THE SHOW GO ON" but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we'll just, plain, have to do it again. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

ANI Reporter Reena Bhardwaj, who was present at the dinner, described the tense moments that unfolded inside the ballroom and stated that after the POTUS was ushered out, his Cabinet members were subsequently escorted safely from the venue.

She further mentioned that chaos erupted shortly after a loud noise was heard, initially mistaken for the sound of clattering dishes. However, within seconds, panic spread as staff members rushed to find cover, indicating that the situation was serious.

"Just minutes ago, chaos erupted here in the ballroom at the Hilton in Washington. What I witnessed first-hand was a loud sound first. To my mind, it was probably clattering dishes. But within seconds, I saw the servers rushing in with their trays and trying to find a secure place to keep themselves safe. That's when I thought that something was not right. The entire table took cover under the table... When I knew that it was safe now to get up, what I witnessed was security agents on the stage with long guns... The POTUS had been ushered out. One by one, all his cabinet members, including Scott Bessent, Kash Patel, Pete Hegseth, Witkoff, were all ushered out... The program is supposed to resume shortly, that's what has been announced, but we still don't have anything from the association," ANI Reporter said.

Chaos broke out on Saturday evening after suspected gunshots were reportedly fired in the lobby of the Washington Hilton, leading to the evacuation of US President Donald Trump and other senior officials from the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were immediately evacuated from the ballroom by tactical teams and moved to a secure location. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)