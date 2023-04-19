Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) In an operation aimed at flushing out criminals from their hideouts, the Mumbai Police has arrested 30 persons who were absconding and wanted in various crimes, officials said on Wednesday.

A total of 135 people were arrested under the NDPS Act during 'Operation All Out' which began after 11 pm on Tuesday and concluded at 5 AM on Wednesday. Combing drives were conducted at 130 places and vehicles were checked at nakabandis at different locations.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Books Actor Sahil Khan for Threats, Defamation of Woman Fitness Enthusiast.

All senior police officers of Mumbai Police were on duty during this special operation, an official said.

"During the operation, police teams examined a total of 930 accused persons who were wanted and absconding on the records of the Mumbai Police. At least 81 non-bailable warrants were executed and 30 accused persons arrested," he said.

Also Read | Russia: Putin Critic Ilya Yashin Loses Appeal on Jail Term.

Nakabandis were placed at 76 places and 6,159 vehicles were checked. The action was taken against 2,172 vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act, he said, adding that drunk driving cases were registered against 17 motorists.

Cases were registered against 33 persons for illegal possession of weapons during this special drive.

A total of 542 hotels, lodges and 'musafirkhanas' were also checked by police apart from 398 sensitive locations, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)