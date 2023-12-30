Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) A man wanted in a murder case has been nabbed after 31 years by Mumbai Police from Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Deepak Bhise, is accused of killing one Raju Chikna in 1989 and for murder bid on one Dharmendra Saroj.

Also Read | Raigad Road Accident: Two Killed, Over 55 Injured As Bus Overturns at Tamhani Ghat Area (See Pics).

Bhise was granted bail in the year 1992 but he never turned up for a hearing of the case in court. In the year 2003, the court declared him absconding, the official said.

"Whenever police visited Bhise's residential address at Tulaskarwadi in suburban Kandivali, local people would tell us he might have died but we kept looking for him," the official said.

Also Read | New Year 2024: Chandigarh Police Issues Advisory, Gears Up for Safe and Peaceful New Year Celebrations.

During the search, police managed to get the mobile phone number of Bhise's wife and tracked him down in Nalasopara from where he was nabbed on Friday night, he said, adding that Bhise settled in the locality with his family members and used to take contracts for cutting trees.

"The accused, who is 62 years old now, has been arrested. Further investigation is underway," said Kandivali police station sub-inspector Nitin Satam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)