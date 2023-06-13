Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) A case was registered against two prisoners for allegedly performing unnatural sex with a male inmate of the Arthur Road Central Prison in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred on June 7, an official said.

The victim was also thrashed up by the duo who threatened him with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident, he said.

A complaint was lodged after the victim informed prison officials on Sunday, the official added.

An FIR was registered under sections 377 (Unnatural offences), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt ), 504 ( Insulting someone intentionally ) 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the two inmates, he said.

