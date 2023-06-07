Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old autorickshaw driver has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly performing unnatural sex with a drunk male passenger in suburban Ghatkopar after an argument over the payment of fare, an official said on Wednesday.

The driver also took away the mobile phone and the ATM card of the victim.

The incident occurred on Saturday night after the male passenger (31), who was heavily drunk, boarded an autorickshaw in Ghatkopar. He made the autorickshaw driver go from one place to another as he was barely in his senses and cannot pinpoint the location of his destination, the official said.

"After an hour, the passenger finally got down from the rickshaw. When the driver asked him to pay Rs 250 in fare, the passenger handed him over a Rs 100 note, following which an argument ensued. In a fit of rage, the driver forcefully took the man with him to an isolated place in a garden and forcefully performed unnatural sex with him," the official said.

Later, the driver forced the victim to accompany him to an ATM kiosk and made him withdraw Rs 200. He took away the victim's mobile phone and ATM card before allowing him to go, the official said quoting the FIR.

On Tuesday, the victim approached the police and told them he only wanted his mobile phone back as he was feeling embarrassed over the incident.

However, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 377 (unnatural sex), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and arrested the driver, the official added.

