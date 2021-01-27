Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday accepted the closure report submitted by the CBI against gangster Chhota Rajan in connection with a 1999 firing case in suburban Andheri.

The central probe agency had in November last year filed its final report before special Judge AT Wankhede in the 21-year-old case.

The CBI, in its report, had stated that no evidence, direct or otherwise, had emerged against Rajan (62) and other accused during the investigation.

As per special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat, the case pertains to firing at an Andheri-based shopkeeper, Ali Abdul Sattar Shaikh, by suspected members of the Chhota Rajan gang.

Following the incident, a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder)andrelevant provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act as well as the Arms Act was registered against Rajan and other accused at the Andheri police station.

The CBI later took over the probe into the case.

Rajan, facing multiple criminal cases, is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail after his deportation to India from Indonesia in October 2015.

