Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area went up by one and reached 3,782 on Tuesday, the fourth time this month that the locality recorded a solitary case, a civic official said.

At least 3,460 patients have recovered from the infection, while there are currently 10 active cases in the area, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Spread over 2.5 sq km of area, Dharavi is considered as the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh.

The first COVID-19 case was reported from Dharavi on April 1.

