Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): A doctor was booked in Mumbai's Kurar for allegedly assaulting and threatening a woman doctor.

According to Mumbai Police, a case was registered at Kurar Police Station against the accused doctor.

Police said the accused allegedly entered into a physical altercation with a woman doctor and verbally abused her, adding that he also threatened to kill her.

The FIR was registered under sections 509, 323, 504 and 506 of IPC.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

