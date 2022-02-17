Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell, Ghatkopar unit, has arrested a drug peddler from the Mazgaon area with MD drugs worth Rs 6.75 lakh on Wednesday.

As per the senior official of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, "the accused had come from Dongri area to supply drugs to Mazgaon area. He was suspiciously standing on side of the street and so we examined him and seized MD drugs valued at Rs 6.75 lakh in the international market."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 11 Women Die After Drowning In Well During ‘Haldi’ Ceremony In Kushinagar.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 at the Bhibin police station against the accused and further probe is underway, added the senior official. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)