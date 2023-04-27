Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Five persons were arrested for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.74 crore from the south Mumbai house of the chief executive officer of a prominent IT firm, an official said on Thursday.

Those arrested for the theft, which took place in IT firm CEO Sharad Sanghi's house, located on Carmichael Rod under Gamdevi police station limits, include a house help and her husband, the official added.

"The theft came to light on April 14. The IT firm CEO and his wife asked those employed at their home about the missing ornaments. A probe found the ornaments were stolen piecemeal since February by their house help who was passing it to her husband," he said.

The house help was arrested and her husband was held from Jogeshwari railway station, just as he was about to flee the state, on the basis of her call detail record and CCTV footage, the official said.

On the basis of his questioning, police arrested three persons to whom the stolen jewellery was handed over, he said.

The stolen items were recovered and further probe into the case is underway, the official added.

