Mumbai, March 29: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, three former employees of a Malad-based company allegedly sold 2,634 mobile phones worth Rs 3.30 crore. The three accused were arrested by the crime branch team of Mumbai Police. Cops said that the accused fraudulently sold the company's expensive mobile phones worth over Rs 3 crore.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused not only sold expensive android mobile phones but also took the proceeds of the sale. The arrested accused have been identified as Imran Sharfulla Khan, Swapnil Pote, and Imran Mirza Baig. The incident came to light after Samrat Sengupta, who runs Shortformats Digital Productions Private Limited lodged a complaint with the police.

During the investigation, cops learned that an employee identified as Bhushan Shelke allegedly sold a mobile phone in 2020 by showing that the phone was damaged beyond repair. Back then, the company ignored the matter thinking it was a one-off case. However, the complainant received a shock when he got a list of 350 android mobile phones along with their resale price on WhatsApp.

After cross-verifying the IMEI numbers, the company records showed all the phones as 'completely damaged'. During the inquiry, the company found the involvement of three ex-employees. Following this, a complaint filed police complaint against the three accused. Acting on the FIR, the police arrested the tri on Monday night.

Officials of the crime branch found that the three accused allegedly replaced 2,634 expensive and repairable mobile phones with dead devices. They also claimed that the mobile phones received by the company were completely damaged. As per their modus operandi, the accused used to repair the mobile phones and then sell them in the open market.

