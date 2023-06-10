Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend with a hammer in Mumbai's western suburb of Borivali in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

Accused Ram Pukar Sahani apparently would pass disparaging comments whenever he met victim Ajit Kumar Sahani and the murder was the fallout of such jibes, he said.

Ram and Ajit lived at Devipada locality and were into masonry. They often worked at the same site and would travel together.

According to the police, Ram would always pass comments looking down upon Ajit and it upset the latter.

The two got into a fight on Saturday morning over some snide remarks by Ram.

During the fight, Ram grabbed a hammer and smashed it on Ajit's head, killing him on the spot.

While Ram fled from the spot, he was arrested from Borivali hours later, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

