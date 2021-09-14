Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) A total of 37,439 Ganesh idols were immersed in water bodies across Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganesh festival on Tuesday till 9 pm, with no untoward incident being reported for anywhere so far, a civic official said.

Of the 37,439 Ganapati idols that were immersed, 328 were ''sarvajanik'' or public ones and 33,351 were household ones, with 19,544 idols, comprising 17,344 domestic and 185 Sarvajanik ones, being immersed in artificial ponds, a BMC official said.

"Besides, 3,760 idols of goddess Gauri were also immersed, with 2,015 of them being immersed in an artificial lake. At Girgaon Chowpatty, which is one of the main immersion points, 1,305 idols, including 108 idols of goddess Gauri, were immersed till 9 pm," he said.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar immersed a household Ganpati idol in an artificial pond created in the premises of her official residence at Byculla, civic officials said.

The festival, among the metropolis' most patronised, is being celebrated in a low-key manner with several restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

