Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) A 55-year-old man who allegedly snatched chains of senior citizens by posing as a police personnel has been arrested from Ambivali in neighbouring Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

Kabuli Zafri is part of the infamous "Irani gang" and was nabbed by the Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch, he said.

"Investigations have revealed he is involved in more that 36 cases in places like Mumbai, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Pune, Raigad, Nashik, Surat and Ahmedabad. He was wanted in connection with a chain snatching case registered in Meghwadi police station in Jogeshwari East in March," he said.

"With his arrest, we have detected nine chain snatching cases. He used to pose as a police and target senior citizens. He has been remanded in custody till Wednesday," he added.

