Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Amid the increasing pollution in the city, Mumbai's JJ Hospital has opened a separate OPD ward to provide emergency treatment to patients suffering from respiratory problems.

"Pollution is increasing in the country and Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, hence there is a possibility of an increase in the number of patients suffering from respiratory diseases. In view of this, JJ Hospital of Mumbai has started a study on respiratory diseases," JJ Hospital said.

Also Read | Hollywood Actors Reach Deal with Studios to End Strike.

Respiratory patients can get treatment in the special OPD from 8 am to 12:30 pm. Such patients will be treated in casualty or emergency wards any time after noon.

Daily report of the number of respiratory patients will be submitted to the senior office every day.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: Holiday Declared in All Schools in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul and Madurai Due to Heavy Rainfall.

"If the number of respiratory patients increases, another separate ward will be opened," JJ Hospital added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will chair a meeting today to review the current pollution situation in the state.

Mumbai hoped that heavy rains on Wednesday will bring a relief for the city gasping for clean air.

According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), current AQI at Mumbai was recorded at 121.

State Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday said in view of the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, a lot of new initiatives are being taken by the corporation to reduce air pollution.

"The pollution level is above what is prescribed (in Mumbai). And that's why a lot of new initiatives are being taken by the corporation. One of them is cleaning roads with water. The second is sprinkling water on construction sites. Fogging guns, which spray water into the air, are also being used to reduce air pollution," Kesarkar told ANI.

The Bombay High Court had on Monday passed interim directions for the Maharashtra government and municipal authorities in Mumbai and surrounding areas to mitigate the issue of worsening air pollution. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)