Chennai, November 9: Several districts in Tamil Nadu declared a school holiday on Thursday due to heavy rainfall. Schools will remain closed in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Madurai as per orders issued by their respective district magistrates. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu during November 8-9, with a significant reduction thereafter.

The regional meteorological centre has forecast moderate thunderstorms with moderate rain in isolated places over the Nilgien, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu School Holiday: All Schools To Remain Shut Today in Madurai, Coimbatore, Nilgiris Due to Heavy Rainfall.

While a light thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is very likely in isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur Tiruppur Theni, Dindugal, Erode, Salem, and Namakkal Tenkan, Sivaganga Madurai, Ramanthapuram, Pudukottai Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli Karur, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)